    58 OG creates airpower by training special ops, CSAR Airmen

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2020

    Photo by John Cochran 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Megan Ripple (right), 58th Operations Group commander at Kirtland AFB, N.M., speaks Jan. 8, 2021, during an event to recognize Wendy Smith, left, an air traffic controller at the Albuquerque International Sunport/Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. For her actions Nov. 10, 2020, Smith is credited with preventing a "catastrophic failure" of a CV-22 that could have claimed the lives of the six crew members aboard and possibly destroyed a $90 million aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Cochran.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6800391
    VIRIN: 210115-F-AH330-1005
    Resolution: 3081x2200
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    New Mexico

    Kirtland AFB

    58th Operations Group

    Safety
    New Mexico
    Kirtland AFB
    58th Operations Group

