58 OG creates airpower by training special ops, CSAR Airmen

Col. Megan Ripple (right), 58th Operations Group commander at Kirtland AFB, N.M., speaks Jan. 8, 2021, during an event to recognize Wendy Smith, left, an air traffic controller at the Albuquerque International Sunport/Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. For her actions Nov. 10, 2020, Smith is credited with preventing a "catastrophic failure" of a CV-22 that could have claimed the lives of the six crew members aboard and possibly destroyed a $90 million aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Cochran.

