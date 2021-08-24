Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard family programs provides invaluable resources for service members

    Michigan National Guard family programs provides invaluable resources for service members

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard Family Programs Logo.

    The Michigan Army National Guard Family Programs division serves as a one-stop shop providing support and services to National Guard members, their families, and veterans as they transition through life. Family programs assist in emergency situations such as financial need, employment preparedness and job searches, scholarship information, assistance during deployments, among other things. (Courtesy graphic)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021
    LANSING, MI, US 
    Michigan National Guard family programs provides invaluable resources for service members

    TAGS

    Family Programs
    Veterans
    Army National Guard
    Michigan National Guard

