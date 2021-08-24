Michigan National Guard family programs provides invaluable resources for service members

Michigan National Guard Family Programs Logo.



The Michigan Army National Guard Family Programs division serves as a one-stop shop providing support and services to National Guard members, their families, and veterans as they transition through life. Family programs assist in emergency situations such as financial need, employment preparedness and job searches, scholarship information, assistance during deployments, among other things. (Courtesy graphic)

