Philadelphia Pipeline Program Director Joe Barto from the Training Modernization Group (TMG), Inc., addresses the audience at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on Aug. 4, 2021. NSWCPD hosted this training session for the Pennsylvania Pipeline Project: Regional Workforce Pilot. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 09:46
|Photo ID:
|6799832
|VIRIN:
|210804-N-YX827-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWC Philadelphia Division Hosts Talent Acquisition and Retention Training Workshop for Pennsylvania Pipeline Project, by Gary Ell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC Philadelphia Division Hosts Talent Acquisition and Retention Training Workshop for Pennsylvania Pipeline Project: Philadelphia Region Workforce Pilot
LEAVE A COMMENT