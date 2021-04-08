Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Philadelphia Division Hosts Talent Acquisition and Retention Training Workshop for Pennsylvania Pipeline Project

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Gary Ell 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Philadelphia Pipeline Program Director Joe Barto from the Training Modernization Group (TMG), Inc., addresses the audience at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on Aug. 4, 2021. NSWCPD hosted this training session for the Pennsylvania Pipeline Project: Regional Workforce Pilot. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released)

    NSWC Philadelphia Division Hosts Talent Acquisition and Retention Training Workshop for Pennsylvania Pipeline Project: Philadelphia Region Workforce Pilot

