    Tyndall Airmen first to respond to local house fire

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pictured is the welcome sign of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 23, 2021. Tyndall’s mission is to develop resourceful and resilient Airmen trained to project unrivaled combat airpower on behalf of the United States of America while also upholding the proud Checkertail combat heritage and inspiring airpower projection in future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Tyndall Airmen first to respond to local house fire

