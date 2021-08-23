Pictured is the welcome sign of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 23, 2021. Tyndall’s mission is to develop resourceful and resilient Airmen trained to project unrivaled combat airpower on behalf of the United States of America while also upholding the proud Checkertail combat heritage and inspiring airpower projection in future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 09:23
|Photo ID:
|6799830
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-YO405-1001
|Resolution:
|4192x2051
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen first to respond to local house fire, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall Airmen first to respond to local house fire
