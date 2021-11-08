Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forensic Healthcare Program at WBAMC

    Forensic Healthcare Program at WBAMC

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Forensic Examiners gather for a photograph Aug.8 at the WBAMC Chapel. Forensic Examiners specializes in the care of survivors who have been victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse.( Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:23
    Photo ID: 6799829
    VIRIN: 210811-D-SG853-0002
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 772.41 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forensic Healthcare Program at WBAMC, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forensic Healthcare Program at WBAMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Forensic Examiners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT