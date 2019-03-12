The gate entry sign at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. Garrison directorates focused on preparing the Deployment Readiness Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, ensuring the operational capability of utilities, water, and other functions. The garrison also prepared 13 buildings in the Kaiserslautern area, including barracks buildings at the Baumholder Military Community, Miesau Army Depot, and Pulaski Barracks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2019 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 04:35 Photo ID: 6799609 VIRIN: 191203-A-VE918-045 Resolution: 2464x1632 Size: 545.06 KB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides beds, comfort to Allies Refuge evacuees, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.