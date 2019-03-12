Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides beds, comfort to Allies Refuge evacuees

    GERMANY

    12.03.2019

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The gate entry sign at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. Garrison directorates focused on preparing the Deployment Readiness Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, ensuring the operational capability of utilities, water, and other functions. The garrison also prepared 13 buildings in the Kaiserslautern area, including barracks buildings at the Baumholder Military Community, Miesau Army Depot, and Pulaski Barracks.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2019
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 04:35
    Photo ID: 6799609
    VIRIN: 191203-A-VE918-045
    Resolution: 2464x1632
    Size: 545.06 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides beds, comfort to Allies Refuge evacuees, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides beds, comfort to Allies Refuge evacuees

    TAGS

    evacuation
    US_EUCOM
    Afghanistan
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    alliesrefuge

