Col. Christopher Tomlinson, center, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, gives Lois J. Rapp, right, the Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific Director for Student Excellence, a tour of the newly renovated auditorium Aug. 13 at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Amber Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 02:26
|Photo ID:
|6799577
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-DA409-643
|Resolution:
|753x503
|Size:
|299.48 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Classes at Zama’s middle, high schools to begin as scheduled following renovations, new furniture delivery, by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Classes at Zama’s middle, high schools to begin as scheduled following renovations, new furniture delivery
