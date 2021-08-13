Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Classes at Zama’s middle, high schools to begin as scheduled following renovations, new furniture delivery

    Classes at Zama’s middle, high schools to begin as scheduled following renovations, new furniture delivery

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Christopher Tomlinson, center, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, gives Lois J. Rapp, right, the Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific Director for Student Excellence, a tour of the newly renovated auditorium Aug. 13 at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Amber Kurka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 02:26
    Photo ID: 6799577
    VIRIN: 210813-A-DA409-643
    Resolution: 753x503
    Size: 299.48 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Classes at Zama’s middle, high schools to begin as scheduled following renovations, new furniture delivery, by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Classes at Zama&rsquo;s middle, high schools to begin as scheduled following renovations, new furniture delivery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    DoDEA
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT