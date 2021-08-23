Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brothers, Big Sisters first responders’ initiative allows Florida Guardsmen to mentor at-risk youth

    Brothers, Big Sisters first responders’ initiative allows Florida Guardsmen to mentor at-risk youth

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Florida National Guard Counterdrug Program

    Army Capt. Michael Coy, the Drug Demand Reduction Outreach State Prevention Coordinator for Florida National Guard’s Counterdrug Program joins his Little for lunch at an elementary school in St. Johns County, Florida. Through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Coy has mentored this boy for the last two years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 17:04
    Photo ID: 6799153
    VIRIN: 210823-Z-PO174-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers, Big Sisters first responders’ initiative allows Florida Guardsmen to mentor at-risk youth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brothers, Big Sisters first responders&rsquo; initiative allows Florida Guardsmen to mentor at-risk youth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    schools
    Big Brothers Big Sisters
    Florida Counterdrug Program
    drug free lifestyle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT