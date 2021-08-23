Army Capt. Michael Coy, the Drug Demand Reduction Outreach State Prevention Coordinator for Florida National Guard’s Counterdrug Program joins his Little for lunch at an elementary school in St. Johns County, Florida. Through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Coy has mentored this boy for the last two years.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 17:04
|Photo ID:
|6799153
|VIRIN:
|210823-Z-PO174-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers, Big Sisters first responders’ initiative allows Florida Guardsmen to mentor at-risk youth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brothers, Big Sisters first responders’ initiative allows Florida Guardsmen to mentor at-risk youth
LEAVE A COMMENT