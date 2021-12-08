Never Lose Hope

After being medically discharged from recruit training for asthma in 2013, Pfc. Austin Hershberger shares his story of resilience and grit achieving his dream of becoming a United States Marine. He graduated with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, on Aug. 13, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
