Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

    Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army SGT Dayane Jimenez, assigned to HHC 65th BEB 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. Shares a smile before boarding a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter during phase three testing, August 19th, 2021. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, to include aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques, and fast-rope techniques. The high standards of the school require the student to take part in a 12-mile march with a rucksack in under three hours on the morning of graduation to be awarded their wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 03:25
    Photo ID: 6797165
    VIRIN: 210819-A-NO077-971
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 529.74 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting Academy Air Assault training course, by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Air Assault
    Army
    Lightning Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT