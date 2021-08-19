Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

U.S. Army SGT Dayane Jimenez, assigned to HHC 65th BEB 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. Shares a smile before boarding a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter during phase three testing, August 19th, 2021. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, to include aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques, and fast-rope techniques. The high standards of the school require the student to take part in a 12-mile march with a rucksack in under three hours on the morning of graduation to be awarded their wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

