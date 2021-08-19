U.S. Army SGT Dayane Jimenez, assigned to HHC 65th BEB 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. Shares a smile before boarding a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter during phase three testing, August 19th, 2021. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, to include aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques, and fast-rope techniques. The high standards of the school require the student to take part in a 12-mile march with a rucksack in under three hours on the morning of graduation to be awarded their wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 03:25
|Photo ID:
|6797165
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-NO077-971
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|529.74 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighting Academy Air Assault training course, by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT