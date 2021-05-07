Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pearl Habor Public Affairs

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 5, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Chapman, a recon Marine assigned to 1st Recon, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Annapolis, Md., practices reloading drills with an M4 rifle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug 5. Sailors and Marines aboard the Pearl Harbor are underway on deployment in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

