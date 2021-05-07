USS Pearl Habor Public Affairs

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 5, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Chapman, a recon Marine assigned to 1st Recon, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Annapolis, Md., practices reloading drills with an M4 rifle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug 5. Sailors and Marines aboard the Pearl Harbor are underway on deployment in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021