    Stay Stong Soldier Spotlight - SPC Miller

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    SPC Miller is on a 365-day deployment at #ADAB with Alpha Battery 1-44 ADA, 69th BDE out of Fort Hood, Tex. Miller performs fuel support for all PAT 7 and PAT 8 for continued operations. Between his daily work grind and pushing it in the gym to reach his fitness goals, Miller is also saving money and working to increase his financial literacy to better support his family when he returns home!

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 03:04
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    united arab emirates
    OSS
    afcent
    Airfield Management
    380 AEW
    al dhafra

