SPC Miller is on a 365-day deployment at #ADAB with Alpha Battery 1-44 ADA, 69th BDE out of Fort Hood, Tex. Miller performs fuel support for all PAT 7 and PAT 8 for continued operations. Between his daily work grind and pushing it in the gym to reach his fitness goals, Miller is also saving money and working to increase his financial literacy to better support his family when he returns home!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 03:04 Photo ID: 6796629 VIRIN: 210814-F-VZ160-1001 Resolution: 7483x5345 Size: 24.43 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stay Stong Soldier Spotlight - SPC Miller, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.