597th Transportation Brigade Safety Officer Darren Reese leads a discussion on how to identify risks during your off duty hours during a virtual safety stand down that also included a discussion on fall prevention, hidden hazards in the home, swimming safety, motorcycle safety and other off duty risks at Fort Eustis, Va. Aug. 18.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 22:39
|Photo ID:
|6796493
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-QT896-581
|Resolution:
|1280x854
|Size:
|237.68 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety officer addresses off duty risks during safety stand down, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
