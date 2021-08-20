Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers discuss eliminating powerpoint slides during SHARP training

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Master Sgt. Jesse Johnson, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, 597th Transportation Brigade, is identifying new ways to improve the Army's Sexual Assault and Harassment Prevention training requirements while conducting the FY21 SHARP training at Fort Eustis, Va. Aug. 20.

    Johnson followed the required powerpoint presentation with an interactive group discussion and then asked for feedback from the Soldiers. The feedback will be provided to the Army.

    88H Cargo Specialist

    People First

