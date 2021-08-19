Mr. Timothy Nelson, Hawaii staff delegates visit PACAF

Mr. Timothy Nelson, Chief of Staff to Representative Ed Case, Hawaii’s First Congressional District, middle, stands with members his staff delegation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2021. Delegation visits provide Congressional staff members with an overview of U.S. military entities in PACAF, focusing on their impacts and influence to the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

