    Mr. Timothy Nelson, Hawaii staff delegates visit PACAF

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Mr. Timothy Nelson, Chief of Staff to Representative Ed Case, Hawaii’s First Congressional District, middle, stands with members his staff delegation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2021. Delegation visits provide Congressional staff members with an overview of U.S. military entities in PACAF, focusing on their impacts and influence to the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 22:10
    Photo ID: 6796490
    VIRIN: 210819-F-EA289-0001
    Resolution: 3710x2650
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mr. Timothy Nelson, Hawaii staff delegates visit PACAF, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces
    STAFFDEL

