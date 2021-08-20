Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    832nd Transportation Battalion senior NCO appointed to command sergeant major

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, receives a jacket with his new rank from daughters Tashayah Tasia Aniya during a ceremony in recognition of his appointment to Command Sergeant Major at the Reserve Center at Fort Eustis, Va. Aug. 20.

