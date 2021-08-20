Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, receives a jacket with his new rank from daughters Tashayah Tasia Aniya during a ceremony in recognition of his appointment to Command Sergeant Major at the Reserve Center at Fort Eustis, Va. Aug. 20.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 19:43
|Photo ID:
|6796314
|VIRIN:
|210820-A-QT896-972
|Resolution:
|4416x2944
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 832nd Transportation Battalion senior NCO appointed to command sergeant major, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT