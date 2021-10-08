Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Patton Internship and Master Educator Course

    General Patton Internship and Master Educator Course

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    1st Lt. Micah Morrison, will support the Army ROTC Cadets at Delaware State University as a General Patton Intern and as a student of the Master Educator Course (MEC) at the University of Louisville, Louisville Ky., Aug. 10, 2021. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6796159
    VIRIN: 210810-O-MN346-766
    Resolution: 3535x5302
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Patton Internship and Master Educator Course, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mentoring the Next Generation: General Patton Internship and Master Educator Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Louisville
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    General Patton Internship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT