The Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to a disabled 30-foot sailing vessel with pollution concerns near Rockaway Beach, California, August 20, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew rescued the vessel operator August 19, 2021, and anchored the vessel after determining it was unsafe to tow the vessel due to potentially hazardous materials being on board. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:36 Photo ID: 6795703 VIRIN: 210820-G-G0211-1001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 170.13 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to pollution threat from disabled vessel after Thursday rescue, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.