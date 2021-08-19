Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to pollution threat from disabled vessel after Thursday rescue

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to a disabled 30-foot sailing vessel with pollution concerns near Rockaway Beach, California, August 20, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew rescued the vessel operator August 19, 2021, and anchored the vessel after determining it was unsafe to tow the vessel due to potentially hazardous materials being on board. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Coast Guard
    California

