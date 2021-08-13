Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Screaming Eagles weigh in on Project Athena

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Brigadier General Charles Masaracchia, director, Mission Command Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, answers questions from Soldiers about Project Athena, a new Armywide professional development program, Aug. 13 during a leader professional development session hosted at Cole Park Commons Community Activities Center.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:32
    Photo ID: 6795409
    VIRIN: 210820-A-N1234-020
    Resolution: 1700x1126
    Size: 314.84 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    fort campbell
    101st airborne division
    army
    Project Athena

