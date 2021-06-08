Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 good platform for MagNav device

    C-17 good platform for MagNav device

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    A team from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Research Lab, and Department of the Air Force/Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator prepare a Mag in a Box, a navigation system for GPS denied environments, for testing on a 445th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III Aug 6, 2021. A team from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Research Lab, and Department of the Air Force/Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator are working on magnetic-navigation research and brought a stand-alone sensor to test on the C-17 help characterize the platform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 09:26
    Photo ID: 6795185
    VIRIN: 210806-F-BT522-0001
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 good platform for MagNav device, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    C-17 good platform for MagNav development

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    88th ABW
    AFIT
    445th Airlift Wing
    MIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT