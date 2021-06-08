C-17 good platform for MagNav device

A team from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Research Lab, and Department of the Air Force/Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator prepare a Mag in a Box, a navigation system for GPS denied environments, for testing on a 445th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III Aug 6, 2021. A team from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Research Lab, and Department of the Air Force/Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator are working on magnetic-navigation research and brought a stand-alone sensor to test on the C-17 help characterize the platform.

