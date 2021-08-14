Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), prepare to sling load cargo beneath an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:22
    Photo ID: 6795064
    VIRIN: 210814-M-LE234-1078
    Resolution: 5338x3559
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
