PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 sling loads cargo during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:21 Photo ID: 6795060 VIRIN: 210814-M-LE234-1018 Resolution: 5798x3865 Size: 3.21 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.