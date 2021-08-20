Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) is moored pierside during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan (CFAS) Aug. 20, 2021. The United States Coast Guard has a presence on all seven continents and the world’s oceans, projecting national sovereignty with icebreakers, national security cutters, high-endurance cutters, aviation assets, and deployable specialized forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6795003
    VIRIN: 210820-N-HI376-1003
    Resolution: 6692x4466
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) Visits CFAS, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cutter
    CFAS
    United States Coast Guard
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USCGC Munro

