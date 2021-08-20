USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) Visits CFAS

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) is moored pierside during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan (CFAS) Aug. 20, 2021. The United States Coast Guard has a presence on all seven continents and the world’s oceans, projecting national sovereignty with icebreakers, national security cutters, high-endurance cutters, aviation assets, and deployable specialized forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

