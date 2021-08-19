Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army CPT Mitxel Totorica assigned to B Co, 3-25 AVN REGT, 25th Infantry Division. Rappels from a CH-47 Chinook during the rappelling portion of the Air Assault Course, which is a 10-day course involving a six-mile march, training in combat assault, sling loads, and rappelling, an obstacle course, and a two-mile run. It also involves a 12-mile road march on graduation day to earn the coveted Air Assault wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 01:22
    VIRIN: 210819-A-NO077-865
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting Academy Air Assault training course, by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

