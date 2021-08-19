U.S. Army CPT Mitxel Totorica assigned to B Co, 3-25 AVN REGT, 25th Infantry Division. Rappels from a CH-47 Chinook during the rappelling portion of the Air Assault Course, which is a 10-day course involving a six-mile march, training in combat assault, sling loads, and rappelling, an obstacle course, and a two-mile run. It also involves a 12-mile road march on graduation day to earn the coveted Air Assault wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 01:22
|Photo ID:
|6794957
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-NO077-865
|Resolution:
|1652x1239
|Size:
|617.73 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighting Academy Air Assault training course, by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
