Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

U.S. Army CPT Mitxel Totorica assigned to B Co, 3-25 AVN REGT, 25th Infantry Division. Rappels from a CH-47 Chinook during the rappelling portion of the Air Assault Course, which is a 10-day course involving a six-mile march, training in combat assault, sling loads, and rappelling, an obstacle course, and a two-mile run. It also involves a 12-mile road march on graduation day to earn the coveted Air Assault wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

