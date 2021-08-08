Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UTANG demonstrates multi-domain battlespace connectivity on KC-135

    UTANG demonstrates multi-domain battlespace connectivity on KC-135

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Maj. Ryan Sutherland 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    On Aug. 7, 2021, the Utah Air National Guard, in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, successfully demonstrated advanced communication, mission computing and sensor technologies to support JADC2 (Joint All Domain Command and Control) and ABMS (Advanced Battle Management) initiatives on a KC-135 Stratotanker at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 20:10
    Photo ID: 6794657
    VIRIN: 210807-Z-FF470-056
    Resolution: 2303x1989
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTANG demonstrates multi-domain battlespace connectivity on KC-135, by Maj. Ryan Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah Air National Guard demonstrates multi-domain battlespace connectivity on KC-135

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    KC-135
    RTIC
    AATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT