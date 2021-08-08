UTANG demonstrates multi-domain battlespace connectivity on KC-135

On Aug. 7, 2021, the Utah Air National Guard, in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, successfully demonstrated advanced communication, mission computing and sensor technologies to support JADC2 (Joint All Domain Command and Control) and ABMS (Advanced Battle Management) initiatives on a KC-135 Stratotanker at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah.

