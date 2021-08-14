Fake blood is applied to actor U.S. Army Spc. Giovani Garcia, cable installer and maintainer with the 820th Signal Company, Seagoville, Texas by U.S. Army Major Jairo Henao, operating room nurse with the U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 7454-1, San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 14, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash in joint training with the U.S. Air Force Reserve during exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6793253 VIRIN: 210814-F-FG097-0055 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.41 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve practice aeromedical evacuations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.