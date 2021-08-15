Three U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters sit on the flight line Aug. 15, 2021, at the Sparta Air Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The crews were participating in exercise GLOBAL MEDIC, which is the largest joint patient movement and medical field training exercise within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6793147 VIRIN: 210815-F-FG097-0082 Resolution: 4429x2896 Size: 1.58 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army aeromedical crews participate in GLOBAL MEDIC 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.