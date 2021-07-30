‘Safety Dude’ retires after 50 years of service

Bernard “Safety Dude” Bruce, U.S. Air Force retired 56th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety and Health manager, is shown as a staff sergeant in 1973 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. At the time of this photo, Bruce was an air traffic controller instructor. During his 50 years with the Air Force – 26 years of active duty and 24 years as a government-service employee – Bruce held many roles, including being an Air Traffic Controller in the Vietnam War, a radio host for Air Force’s Radio and Television Network, the 56th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety and Health manager and the historian for the local Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated chapter. (Courtesy Photo)

