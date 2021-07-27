Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Liberty

    Faces of Liberty

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Bryce Burke, 48th Force Support Squadron out-bound assignments, poses for a photo at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2021. Burke is the first Airman to be showcased in a new feature called Faces of Liberty, focusing on the men and women of the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 04:43
    Photo ID: 6789198
    VIRIN: 210806-F-YZ987-1005
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Liberty, by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48 Fighter Wing
    Face of Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT