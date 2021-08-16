Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Brigade clinches top supply honors

    Army Reserve Brigade clinches top supply honors

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    76th Operational Response Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers and civilian staff from the 455th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command pose for a photo at the brigade headquarters in Sloan, Nevada after winning the U.S. Army Reserve Command, Chief of Staff, Supply Excellence Award.

    Army Reserve Brigade clinches coveted supply excellence award

