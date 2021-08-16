Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conducts a medical evacuation in Haiti Aug. 16 2021, in support of the humanitarian efforts conducted in the areas affected by a 7.1 earthquake. In 24 hours the Coast Guard rescue crews have saved 38 lives. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

