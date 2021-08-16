A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conducts a medical evacuation in Haiti Aug. 16 2021, in support of the humanitarian efforts conducted in the areas affected by a 7.1 earthquake. In 24 hours the Coast Guard rescue crews have saved 38 lives. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6787512
|VIRIN:
|210816-G-YF993-1002
|Resolution:
|2552x1420
|Size:
|818.67 KB
|Location:
|HT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT