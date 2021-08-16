Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    HAITI

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conducts a medical evacuation in Haiti Aug. 16 2021, in support of the humanitarian efforts conducted in the areas affected by a 7.1 earthquake. In 24 hours the Coast Guard rescue crews have saved 38 lives. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 07:37
    Photo ID: 6787512
    VIRIN: 210816-G-YF993-1002
    Resolution: 2552x1420
    Size: 818.67 KB
    Location: HT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    clearwater
    coast guard
    Haiti
    USAID
    humanitarian aid
    district 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT