Sgt. Nini Puello of the 7202 Medical Support Units, gives instructions on how to use a nasal swab for a COVID-19 screening test to Sgt. Brandon Whittemore, a public affairs mass communication specialist from the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, during in-processing for Combined Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on August 9, 2021.
Many U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers are returning to the field and in-person training after a year of virtual battle assemblies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 7202 Medical Support Unit tested Soldiers participating in CSTX and Global Medic to ensure the safety of all personnel. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6787218
|VIRIN:
|210809-A-TU975-0099
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier takes COVID-19 test, by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
