    Soldier takes COVID-19 test

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Nystedt 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Nini Puello of the 7202 Medical Support Units, gives instructions on how to use a nasal swab for a COVID-19 screening test to Sgt. Brandon Whittemore, a public affairs mass communication specialist from the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, during in-processing for Combined Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on August 9, 2021.

    Many U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers are returning to the field and in-person training after a year of virtual battle assemblies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 7202 Medical Support Unit tested Soldiers participating in CSTX and Global Medic to ensure the safety of all personnel. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 22:06
    Photo ID: 6787218
    VIRIN: 210809-A-TU975-0099
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier takes COVID-19 test, by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    TRAINING
    COVID-19
    ARMY COVID-19 RESPONSE
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

