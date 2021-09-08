Sgt. Nini Puello of the 7202 Medical Support Units, gives instructions on how to use a nasal swab for a COVID-19 screening test to Sgt. Brandon Whittemore, a public affairs mass communication specialist from the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, during in-processing for Combined Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on August 9, 2021.



Many U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers are returning to the field and in-person training after a year of virtual battle assemblies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 7202 Medical Support Unit tested Soldiers participating in CSTX and Global Medic to ensure the safety of all personnel. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 22:06 Photo ID: 6787218 VIRIN: 210809-A-TU975-0099 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.56 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier takes COVID-19 test, by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.