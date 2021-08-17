210817-N-UN340-001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sam Hallock, Project Overmatch Baseline Manager and Chief of Staff assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Commands (NAVWAR) accesses NAVWAR’s software application arsenal. Recently deployed to the Pacific Regional Network Operations Center (PRNOC) in Hawaii, the application arsenal functions like a commercial app store, enabling fleet system administrators and operators to remotely search, discover, download, install and manage select platform applications at the speed of relevance. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6787129
|VIRIN:
|210817-N-UN340-001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Deploys the Navy’s First Application Arsenal, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVWAR Deploys the Navy’s First Application Arsenal
