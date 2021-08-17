Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Deploys the Navy’s First Application Arsenal

    NAVWAR Deploys the Navy's First Application Arsenal

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210817-N-UN340-001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sam Hallock, Project Overmatch Baseline Manager and Chief of Staff assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Commands (NAVWAR) accesses NAVWAR’s software application arsenal. Recently deployed to the Pacific Regional Network Operations Center (PRNOC) in Hawaii, the application arsenal functions like a commercial app store, enabling fleet system administrators and operators to remotely search, discover, download, install and manage select platform applications at the speed of relevance. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/released)

    CANES
    software
    Overmatch
    NAVWAR
    DevSecOps
    application arsenal

