Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Team Members Recognized as Winners and Finalists for the Navy’s 2021 Acquisition Excellence Awards

    NAVWAR Team Members Recognized as Winners and Finalists for the Navy’s 2021 Acquisition Excellence Awards

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210817-N-UN340-003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2021) Logos from left, for Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services; Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence; Program Executive Office Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Rick Naystatt/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 19:20
    Photo ID: 6787126
    VIRIN: 210817-N-UN340-003
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Team Members Recognized as Winners and Finalists for the Navy’s 2021 Acquisition Excellence Awards, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVWAR Team Members Recognized as Winners and Finalists for the Navy&rsquo;s 2021 Acquisition Excellence Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logo
    U.S. Navy
    PEO C4I
    PEO Digital
    NAVWAR
    PEO MLB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT