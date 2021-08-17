210817-N-UN340-003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2021) Logos from left, for Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services; Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence; Program Executive Office Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Rick Naystatt/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 19:20
|Photo ID:
|6787126
|VIRIN:
|210817-N-UN340-003
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Team Members Recognized as Winners and Finalists for the Navy’s 2021 Acquisition Excellence Awards, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVWAR Team Members Recognized as Winners and Finalists for the Navy’s 2021 Acquisition Excellence Awards
LEAVE A COMMENT