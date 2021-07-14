Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMC hosts first in-person NSSI Space 100 training

    SMC hosts first in-person NSSI Space 100 training

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Members of the Space and Missile Systems Center and the National Security Space Institute pose for a group photo upon completion of the Space 100: Space Fundamentals Course at Los Angeles Air Force Base, July 17, 2021. The course, intended for Department of Defense personnel, international partners and U.S. Space Force cadre with limited space operations experience, teaches a basic understanding of space systems and how they support joint military operations. (U.S Space Force photo by Walter Talens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6787003
    VIRIN: 210714-X-GT718-1001
    Resolution: 2946x1964
    Size: 681.94 KB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMC hosts first in-person NSSI Space 100 training, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SMC hosts first in-person NSSI Space 100 training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space
    SSC
    SMC
    LAAFB
    Space Force
    Space 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT