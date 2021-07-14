Members of the Space and Missile Systems Center and the National Security Space Institute pose for a group photo upon completion of the Space 100: Space Fundamentals Course at Los Angeles Air Force Base, July 17, 2021. The course, intended for Department of Defense personnel, international partners and U.S. Space Force cadre with limited space operations experience, teaches a basic understanding of space systems and how they support joint military operations. (U.S Space Force photo by Walter Talens)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6787003
|VIRIN:
|210714-X-GT718-1001
|Resolution:
|2946x1964
|Size:
|681.94 KB
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMC hosts first in-person NSSI Space 100 training, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SMC hosts first in-person NSSI Space 100 training
LEAVE A COMMENT