BACH enables readiness during Operation Pershing Strike ’21

Capt. Elizabeth Babcock, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital medical laboratory manager, demonstrates how to perform a COVID-19 swab on Staff Sgt. Sean Edaburn, 7404th Troop Medical Command non-commissioned officer in charge, at the Fort McCoy Soldier Readiness Processing Site June 24. Medical and dental teams from Blanchfield spent six weeks at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin this summer supporting the level III mobilization exercise Pershing Strike ’21. Blanchfield’s responsibilities included privileging Reserve component health care providers, training and granting access to electronic health records, and training and certifying qualified personnel on COVID-19 swabbing and shipping requirements. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Hendzel.

