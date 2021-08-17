Fort Knox Safety warns motorists to put down the cellphone while driving

The start of school has increased the amount of children out and about walking or riding bicycles as motorists travel to and from work. Fort Knox Safety is urging motorists to put down their cell phones while they drive.

