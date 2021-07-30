U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers support Exercise Forager on Guam

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel C. Lewis from the 62nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) helps to stabilize tents with sandbags during monsoon rains on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. Lewis served as the I Corps EOD noncommissioned officer-in-charge during Exercise Forager 2021. Courtesy photo.

