    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers support Exercise Forager on Guam

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel C. Lewis from the 62nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) helps to stabilize tents with sandbags during monsoon rains on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. Lewis served as the I Corps EOD noncommissioned officer-in-charge during Exercise Forager 2021. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 12:30
    Photo ID: 6786305
    VIRIN: 081721-A-A4433-001
    Resolution: 1629x1265
    Size: 945.38 KB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers support Exercise Forager on Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians
    Anderson Air Force Base
    242nd EOD Battalion
    20th CBRNE Command
    Exercise Forager 2021

