56 ARS continue ‘Star Spangled Ambassador’ tradition

A KC-46 Pegasus aircrew pose with the Star-Spangled Ambassador flag at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 3, 2021. The flag, a lifelong project of retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard E. Parks, has flown over all seven continents and 50 different countries aboard 122 different airframes and other vehicles including a submarine.

