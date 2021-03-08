Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56 ARS continue ‘Star Spangled Ambassador’ tradition

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-46 Pegasus aircrew pose with the Star-Spangled Ambassador flag at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 3, 2021. The flag, a lifelong project of retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard E. Parks, has flown over all seven continents and 50 different countries aboard 122 different airframes and other vehicles including a submarine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 11:45
    Photo ID: 6786233
    VIRIN: 210803-F-F3508-0001
    Resolution: 4656x3492
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56 ARS continue ‘Star Spangled Ambassador’ tradition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-46 Pegasus
    Star Spangled Ambassador

