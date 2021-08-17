Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11

    9/11

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Graphic illustration of the World Trade Center, Twin Towers coming out of a Pentagon with a Keystone on top. The twin towers gradient from Blue to Red symbolizes the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 08:24
    Photo ID: 6785989
    VIRIN: 210817-Z-EY983-1001
    Resolution: 720x576
    Size: 66.45 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    world Trade Center
    9/11
    Pentagon
    WTC
    Keystone
    Graphic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT