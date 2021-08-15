A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. Air Force courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6785986
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-AB111-001
|Resolution:
|1242x1575
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 carrying passengers out of Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
