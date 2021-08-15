Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 carrying passengers out of Afghanistan

    C-17 carrying passengers out of Afghanistan

    AFGHANISTAN

    08.15.2021

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. Air Force courtesy photo.

    08.15.2021
    08.17.2021
