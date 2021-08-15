Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., throws out the first pitch prior to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, Aug. 15. Hanscom AFB has a long-standing community partnership with the Red Sox organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 08:04
|Photo ID:
|6785985
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-TG847-0097
|Resolution:
|3559x2374
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stephen’s throws strike at Fenway, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
