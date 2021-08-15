Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stephen’s throws strike at Fenway

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., throws out the first pitch prior to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, Aug. 15. Hanscom AFB has a long-standing community partnership with the Red Sox organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Red Sox
    community partnership

