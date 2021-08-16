The new Virtual Branch Outreach 2.0 platform is an answer to the 21st century accessions challenge with a 21st century solution. VBO allows interested citizens, cadets, cadre, and students to have 24-7 branch information at their fingertips.
Virtual Branch Outreach aligns cadet talent to meet Army Junior Officer requirements
