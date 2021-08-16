Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual Branch Outreach 2.0

    Virtual Branch Outreach 2.0

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The new Virtual Branch Outreach 2.0 platform is an answer to the 21st century accessions challenge with a 21st century solution. VBO allows interested citizens, cadets, cadre, and students to have 24-7 branch information at their fingertips.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 06:54
    Photo ID: 6785948
    VIRIN: 170821-A-GB294-100
    Resolution: 1140x512
    Size: 99.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Branch Outreach 2.0, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Virtual Branch Outreach aligns cadet talent to meet Army Junior Officer requirements

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Accessions
    VBO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT