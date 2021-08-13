Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family Program volunteers provide school supplies

    Family Program volunteers provide school supplies

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Lisa Baldassano,left, the Family Readiness Group lead for the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Signal Company and Jessica Murray, the Family Readiness Group lead for the New York National Guard’s 222nd Chemical Company, stand ready to distribute school supply kits to service members at Fort Hamilton, in Brooklyn, New York on August 13, 2021. Because there were no unit drills in August, the Family Readiness Groups pooled their school supplies in a central location so that New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to New York City units, and other service members could pick up supplies donated by Operation Home Front. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:31
    Photo ID: 6785206
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 2976x2632
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Program volunteers provide school supplies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family Readiness Group
    Family Programs
    school supplies
    New York Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT