Family Program volunteers provide school supplies

Lisa Baldassano,left, the Family Readiness Group lead for the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Signal Company and Jessica Murray, the Family Readiness Group lead for the New York National Guard’s 222nd Chemical Company, stand ready to distribute school supply kits to service members at Fort Hamilton, in Brooklyn, New York on August 13, 2021. Because there were no unit drills in August, the Family Readiness Groups pooled their school supplies in a central location so that New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to New York City units, and other service members could pick up supplies donated by Operation Home Front. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021