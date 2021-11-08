Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot AFB Sunset

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Minot prepare for Exercise Prairie Vigilance on Aug. 11, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Prairie Vigilance tests the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to conduct strategic-bomber readiness operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    Minot AFB

    5th Bomb Wing

    Prairie Vigilance

    Sunset
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    Prairie Vigilance

