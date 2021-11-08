Members of Team Minot prepare for Exercise Prairie Vigilance on Aug. 11, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Prairie Vigilance tests the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to conduct strategic-bomber readiness operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6784896
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-CD213-1065
|Resolution:
|5370x3584
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Hometown:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minot AFB Sunset, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT