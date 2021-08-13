SIGONELLA, ITALY (Aug. 14, 2021) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Anthony Martinez, an electrician assigned to Public Works Department, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, repairs an electrical box during a routine inspection at the air station. Martinez was recently the on-call electrician when reports came in of a power outage to an environmental control unit (ECU) necessary to regulate constant temperature inside a computer room. Without a functioning ECU, once the temperature reaches a certain point, the entire system shuts down to protect itself. The Public Works Department Low Voltage Shop quickly identified and procured the required parts and restored function to the ECU enabling operations to resume with minimal interruption. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Public Works Departments are committed to providing the highest level of service to the commands they support. This often requires immediate actions in direct support of operational commands so that they can continue to engage in real-world defense missions. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central plans, builds, leases and sustains facilities and provides essential base operating services and capabilities in Europe, Africa, and Central Command theaters that enable U.S., allied and partner nation forces to meet national defense objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Aaron Thompson, CEC, PWD/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 08:38 Photo ID: 6784557 VIRIN: 210814-N-JO929-001 Resolution: 3699x5548 Size: 1.53 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Support to Mission Critical Operations, by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.