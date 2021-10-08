Fort Dix - JFHQ NJ - M4, M9 Pistol Qualification

These soldiers from the JFHQ New Jersey were training for their M4/M9 Pistol Qualification. The soldiers must simply clear the weapon and keep firing. ... To pass, soldiers will have to score 23 out of 40, make 23 to 29 for marksman, 30 to 35 for sharpshooter and 36 to 40 for expert. Those parallel existing standards, but now to make expert soldiers must hit at least one of the five 300-meter exposures.

Date Taken: 08.10.2021
Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US