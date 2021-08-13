Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentries at Air Station Miami are staged to deploy to Haiti to assist in response efforts, Opa-locka, Florida, Aug. 15, 2021. The Coast Guard committed numerous aircraft and surface ships to assist and surge to support critical live saving missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 14:24
|Photo ID:
|6783799
|VIRIN:
|210815-G-G0107-1005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT