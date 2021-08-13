Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake

Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentries at Air Station Miami are staged to deploy to Haiti to assist in response efforts, Opa-locka, Florida, Aug. 15, 2021. The Coast Guard committed numerous aircraft and surface ships to assist and surge to support critical live saving missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

