    Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentries at Air Station Miami are staged to deploy to Haiti to assist in response efforts, Opa-locka, Florida, Aug. 15, 2021. The Coast Guard committed numerous aircraft and surface ships to assist and surge to support critical live saving missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

