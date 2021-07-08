Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Passing HMS Queen Elizabeth

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210807-N-MT581-1140

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Raper, from Washington, D.C., planning and tactics officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), looks at the British Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) in port Naval Base Guam, Aug. 7. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. This year’s iteration supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, which is designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operation across multiple Fleets in support of the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 16:36
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
