USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Passing HMS Queen Elizabeth

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Raper, from Washington, D.C., planning and tactics officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), looks at the British Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) in port Naval Base Guam, Aug. 7. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. This year’s iteration supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, which is designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operation across multiple Fleets in support of the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

