Members of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load munitions onto a MQ-9 Reaper at Ellington Field JRB, Houston, Texas. The aircraft is being loaded for a joint exercise the Wing is participating in.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6776529
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-VS466-1001
|Resolution:
|1875x1500
|Size:
|189.42 KB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman prep MQ-9 for sortie, by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
