    Airman prep MQ-9 for sortie

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Sean Cowher 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load munitions onto a MQ-9 Reaper at Ellington Field JRB, Houston, Texas. The aircraft is being loaded for a joint exercise the Wing is participating in.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6776529
    VIRIN: 210422-Z-VS466-1001
    Resolution: 1875x1500
    Size: 189.42 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman prep MQ-9 for sortie, by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Texas Military Department

